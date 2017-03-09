× Huntsville fire crews fight blaze at apartment complex on Pizitz Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville fire fighters are battling a fire at an apartment building on Pizitz Drive, near Bob Wallace Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road.

Five units are on the scene at this time.

At this time there is no word on how many apartments are involved or if there are any injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and we are working to gather more details and will update you on-air, online, and on our WHNT app.