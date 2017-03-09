× Huntsville City Council approves Lyft rideshare service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-Thursday night Huntsville City Council approved the ridesharing service Lyft within the city limits. The company asked for approval to operate within the city earlier this year.

Before approval the council held a public hearing to get the public’s input on the rideshare program.

Lyft will operate in a similar way to Uber, which received approval and started service in Huntsville in March 2016.

Lyft currently operates in 200 cities in the United States.