HudsonAlpha co-founder receives “Entrepreneur Champion of the Year” award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HudsonAlpha, the non-profit institute for biotechnology, is discovering and developing every day. Although, that wouldn’t be without the team and an idea of entrepreneurship to make it all happen.

Co-founder of HudsonAlpha, James Hudson, recently won the entrepreneur champion of the year award by the Women’s Business Center of North Alabama–now known as The Catalyst.

He says he’s learned about entrepreneurship throughout his life.

“Entrepreneurship goes way back in my family,” said Hudson. “My father started about six or seven companies when I was a young boy. None of which he felt good enough about to quit his job, but experienced each one, trying to figure out what worked.”

In his endeavor now, he says HudsonAlpha is based on entrepreneurship.

“Lonnie and I came up with this idea of an entrepreneurial center where we would recruit faculty that wanted to start companies, but we would also take entrepreneurs who has already started companies and ones who had great ideas,” said Hudson.

From there, he says the idea was to put all of those people in one big building to establish biotechnology in North Alabama.

“A lot of people spend a lot of years like my dad did before they come up with the idea that works,” said Hudson.

“But entrepreneurship is what grows the country. Small business is what grows the country and small business is started by entrepreneurs.”