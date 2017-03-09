× HEALS Inc. looks for dental hygiene donations to fill goody bags for Madison County students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HEALS Inc. is hoping to serve hundreds of students at its largest site-school clinic this month. They want to send each student home with a goody bag, but the nonprofit needs a little help.

“We’re really excited because we’re getting ready to do a big dental screening out at Madison Cross Roads which is our biggest school that we serve,” Executive Director Connie Carnes said.

HEALS Inc will soon help 900 students achieve better dental health.

“It is a way to help them not be afraid of the dentist, and to realize there are nice people that are going to take care of them,” Carnes said.

HEALS wants to encourage students to pick up healthy habits by sending them home with a goody bag.

“So that they can share with the family their big tubes of toothpaste and their toothbrushes, all the things they learn about dental hygiene at the screening,” Carnes said. “If they have any cavities we can treat them and help them at HEALS.”

HEALS knows it will take community support for the nonprofit to fill 900 goody bags.

“We need toothpaste and toothbrushes today and dental floss,” Carnes said.

These donations are just the start of a healthy habit.

“They don’t know a lot about dental hygiene because they haven’t really been taught, so our hygienists teach them how to take care of their teeth,” Carnes said of the dentist visits. “A lot of times the kids we take care of that are in elementary school go home and teach their little brothers and sisters.”

If you would like to help HEALS with this month’s mission, you are encouraged to drop donations off at 1100 Meridian Street. They are open from Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m until 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays 7:45 a.m. to noon.

HEALS is hoping to collect all of these donations by March 22.