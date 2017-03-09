The world is still watching and waiting for April the giraffe to have this baby

HARPURSVILLE, New York — All eyes continue to be on April the giraffe. The mom-to-be is carrying a six foot tall baby weighing in at about 150 pounds, so it’s easy to understand why April “appears a little more on edge.”

In the latest Facebook post, officials at the Animal Adventure Park in New York say April is continuing to grow.

Video of the 15-year-old giraffe mommy-to-be, who is at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, went viral as millions of people stayed glued to her story.

April is going to give birth to her 4th calf at any time now. This is the first calf for her 5-year-old mate Oliver. She is at the end of her 15-month pregnancy and has been showing all the signs of going into active labor. In fact, if you watch the live feed very closely, you can see the calf wiggling around in her tummy.

Since giraffe skin is so think, ultrasounds cannot determine the sex of the calf, so we’ll all just have to wait and see.

Animal Adventure Park posted the latest on April on its Facebook page Wednesday morning saying:

“April kept my eyes on the screen most the night and this morning; but we start the day without a new calf on the ground. All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition. Strong winds and dropping temperatures may keep our giraffes inside today and the next stretch of days. Seems winter is refusing to let go of Upstate NY. Once conditions are safe again, the giraffes will have yard access. During indoor stints you may observe extra keeper bonding time, enrichment, and training sessions.”



They even congratulated viral Giraffe Mom, Erin Deitrich on the birth of her son Porter Lane!

“A quick congrats on the giraffe mask wearing mom; and her new son! April doesn’t appreciate the extra pressure, but she will get over it! Congrats to you Erin and your family!”