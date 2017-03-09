Daffodils mark the arrival of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Narcissus plants, also known as daffodils, are coming up beautifully right now. They are dependable bloomers this time of year, and are often thought to signal the arrival of Spring.

Daffodils should not be planted at this time. They're best off planted in the fall because they are grown from flower bulbs that have very few roots to start. After you plant them, new roots must develop over the cold winter weather, which also keeps the flower from blooming too soon. Then, when the warmer weather comes, you'll see them coming up along with tulips and other Spring bloomers.

So enjoy their bright, beautiful foliage now, and mark your calendar to plant them again in the fall.