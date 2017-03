HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Officers responded to a shooting just after noon on Thursday.

It happened in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.

Officials say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. HEMSI also responded to the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. Stay tuned to WHNT New 19 for the latest.