BREAKING: Decatur Police, Morgan County Coroner respond to home on 4th Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - WHNT News 19 is working to gather more details on a police investigation going on right now in Decatur. Investigators with Decatur Police and the Morgan County Coroner are currently at a home on 4th Avenue.

We understand they have been at the home for a couple of hours.

The street is blocked off at this time while investigators complete their work.

WHNT News 19's Jeff Gray is on the scene right now. He's working to get answers from authorities as to what happened at the home. Please refresh this story for the latest developments.