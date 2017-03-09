× Alabama spanks Mississippi State in SEC tournament opener

NASHVILLE, TN. (al.com) – It’s a new season for Alabama.

The reset button was pushed.

And on Thursday the Tide played like a team freed from the shackles of its perplexing, often frustrating past.

Alabama crushed Mississippi State, 75-55, in the second round of the SEC tournament in Nashville.

In one of the rare instances this season, the Tide (18-13) played a complete game. Alabama was abnormally efficient on the offensive end, working to create high-percentage shots and avoiding the wasted possessions that have infuriated head coach Avery Johnson. On defense, the Tide flashed the same tenacity it has since the very first game.

