7 fire trucks dispatched to Moores Mill Road structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue has dispatched seven fire trucks to a structure fire on Moores Mill Road.

Our crew on the scene says a hazmat decontamination unit has been set up at the business.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or any injuries.

We’re continuing to follow this breaking news story. We will update this web story when we uncover more information about this fire.