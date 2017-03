× 2:45PM: Crews to stop traffic briefly on I-565 near Zierdt Road

MADISON, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation will stop all traffic on Interstate 565 this afternoon at 2:45 p.m. between mile markers 10 and 11.

This is near Zierdt Road. East and westbound traffic will be closed for a brief time due to blasting near the interstate.

We’re told the stoppage is expected to last about three minutes.

Madison Police will help with traffic control.