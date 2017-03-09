$10,000 reward for information regarding torched Athens USPS mail box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - The United States Postal Inspection Service needs your help.

Investigators are hoping to find the person responsible for torching a collection mail box at the Athens post office on Market Street.

They believe the crime took place late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

This is really bad for those of you who dropped off any mail in the drop box between Monday and Tuesday.

Nothing inside was recovered.

If you mailed anything important, especially a bill you may want to make some other arrangements.

Officials say they have no leads in the case. If you have any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, you can call the USPS tip line at 877-876-2455.