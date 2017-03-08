WHNT helps Richmond Meteorologist wish Happy Birthday to her 90-year-old grandfather in north Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We had the honor on Wednesday to help make a Killen man's milestone birthday even more special.

A few weeks ago, the WHNT News Director received a call from her counterpart at WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, asking if we could help pull off a surprise.

Nikki-Dee Ray is a morning meteorologist at WTVR and is originally from north Alabama. She's an Auburn University graduate and interned at WHNT back in 2007-2008 before attending Mississippi State University to complete her education. Both stations are owned by Tribune Media.

"Nikki-Dee explained to me that her granddad, Leo Ray, was a loyal viewer of WHNT and it was his dream to see her on our station," explained Denise Vickers, WHNT News Director. "That's all I needed to hear. It was an easy decision to agree to help. Nikki-Dee is such a special young woman and friend to many at WHNT," said Vickers.

That's when the plot was hatched. Nikki-Dee would record a special greeting at her station in Richmond and we would agree to air it on our 5p.m. newscast to surprise her grandfather on his 90th birthday.

But, it didn't just stop there. Nikki-Dee got her father, Larry, involved in the surprise and he agreed to record his father's reaction as he watched the newscast.

In the process, we learned a lot about Leo Ray. "Snooks is a charter member of the Killen Lion's Club. Currently, the only living charter member," Nikki-Dee proudly proclaimed. We wanted to why she lovingly calls her grandfather, Snooks. "So, I actually had to research," admitted Nikki-Dee, "It seems like it is a family mystery why I call him Snooks. I am the only one who calls him Snooks. Everyone else calls him Nooks. We have no clue why/how I picked up the Snooks rather than Nooks. I was actually in high school before I realized I was saying it differently," confessed Nikki-Dee.

Nikki-Dee also shared with us that her grandfather and grandmother, Ruth "Goo-Goo" Ray, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this June.

Just after the weathercast at 5p.m., Jason Simpson, Jerry Hayes and Melissa Riopka set the scene and pitched to the pre-recorded message from Nikki-Dee.

"I want to take the opportunity to honor an incredibly special man in your audience," Nikki-Dee stated in the video. She went on to say, "They [her grandparents] have demonstrated to me and my whole family how to love and live a meaningful life." Her greeting continued, "It is in large part because of Snooks’ example that I find my purpose in serving God, loving my soon-to-be husband and volunteering out in my community." Nikki-Dee wrapped up and signed off, "I love you so much. Thank you for your Godly example. I’ll see you in April.”

Minutes later, we received a video from Nikki-Dee's dad with Snooks' reaction. You can hear the television broadcast in the background and you can see several family members gathered in the living room. Seconds later, "Awww... did you hear it Daddy?" asks Ruth. "Oh yeah! Every word," replied Snooks.

"In our business, you often have to miss important family events. To be able to help Nikki-Dee give her granddad this present was our pleasure," stated Vickers. "I thought our viewers would appreciate witnessing the love between a granddaughter and her grandfather. Truly, it was a gift for all of us," commented Vickers.

From all of us at WHNT, Happy Birthday Snooks!