TBI announces arrest in Lincoln County cold case murder investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is announced an arrest in a cold case murder from March 2013.

WHNT News 19 has learned it is related to the death of 54-year-old Michael Mitchell of Flintville, Tenn.

Mitchell’s body was found in a home on L. Mitchell Road.

At the time of the discovery, Sheriff Murray Blackwelder told WHNT News 19, a utility worker called authorities after they smelled what turned out to be Mitchell’s decomposing body coming from the home.

Mitchell’s head and hands had been cut off.

TBI agents announced that they arrested Joe Speck of Lacey’s Spring in connection to the murder.

Agents charged Speck with criminal homicide and he is being held in the Lincoln County Jail without bond.

