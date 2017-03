Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Ala. - We have an exciting update to share with you. One of our Tools for Teachers prize winners recently sent us a picture with some smiling faces!

Mrs. Amy Cotten teaches at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore and recently won $319. She used the money to buy books for each student in her class.

Mrs. Cotten, thank you so much for sharing this update with us -- you are a wonderful lady and your students are lucky to have you making a big difference in their lives!

