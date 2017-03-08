UPDATE: Huntsville Police make arrest in deadly shooting, robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have charged Keon Jackson, 29, with murder and robbery. They say he shot and killed a man and took his wallet before setting fire to the house and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

The incident started around 5:20 Wednesday morning. Jackson called 911, saying he had just shot someone. Officers caught up with him in a parking lot near Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road.

Officers took him into custody without incident. He pointed officers to the shooting scene near Tucker Drive. They found smoke coming from a house on East Tucker Drive. Officers found the victim, identified as Casey Moore, dead inside the home.

Investigators say the two men were related and this is not considered to be a random act.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting, was recovered from the vehicle Jackson was in. Officers also found Moore’s wallet.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.