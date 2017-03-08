Remington Firearms continues to add to economic growth in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – It took a lot of people, and a lot of negotiation to bring Remington Firearms to North Alabama. But, the Madison County Commission thinks it was worth it.

Chairman Dale Strong said the commission continues to see solid growth in Remington Firearms.

“In a tour that I went through two weeks ago, to see the changes that have occurred since the last tour I went through eight months ago, is phenomenal. We’re putting people back to work here in Madison County,” he said.

Remington provides firearms for the US Warfighter, as well as law enforcement and sportsmen. Strong said bringing them to Huntsville is a great success story of Madison County’s economic offerings.

“Remington Firearms is full steam ahead, continuing to hire, gone to a third shift,” he said.

Strong said Remington is steadily proving Madison County’s investment in them a cost-effective one. He hopes to see this partnership go even further in the future.

“Our hope is that this will be Remington Firearm’s home office in the days ahead. So we’re hoping that we can bring even more here,” he said.