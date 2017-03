Police make an arrest in connection to the murder of Tiffany Ferguson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of UNA graduate, Tiffany Ferguson.

24-year-old Christopher Drew McLawhorn was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police officials made the announcement in a press conference Wednesday night.

Police said Ferguson was killed in late February when a man broke into her condo and stabbed her to death.

Police said McLawhorn was in the apartment complex that night trying to break into cars and apartments. ┬áHe’s accused of killing Ferguson while burglarizing her condo.