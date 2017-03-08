Police make an arrest in connection to the murder of Tiffany Ferguson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of UNA graduate, Tiffany Ferguson.

24-year-old Christopher Drew McLawhorn was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police officials made the announcement in a press conference Wednesday night.

Police said Ferguson was killed in late February when a man broke into her condo and stabbed her to death.

Police said McLawhorn was in the apartment complex that night trying to break into cars and apartments. He’s accused of killing Ferguson while burglarizing her condo.