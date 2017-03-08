× Police charge mother with chemical endangerment of a child

DECATUR, Ala. – A Morgan County mother has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Laura Halbrooks gave birth to a baby girl at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus on November 2, 2016. Decatur police confirmed that at the time of her birth, the baby tested positive for THC, the active substance in Marijuana.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department conducted a joint investigation and a warrant was obtained for Halbrooks arrest.

Halbrooks turned herself into the Decatur Police Department on March 8.

Decatur Police charged Halbrooks with chemical endangerment of a child and she is currently in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Authorities said it is unknown at this time if the child will suffer any long-term effects or disabilities as a result of the drug exposure.