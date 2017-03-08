Mrs. Katherine Smith’s students eager to learn every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The place to be is in Mrs. Katherine Smith's classroom! She teaches 5th grade at Frances Nungester Elementary in Decatur.

"She is wonderful to the kids," said Principal Shannon Whitfield. "She will go above and beyond the call to make sure her kids are taken care of. Make sure they are motivated and make sure they are learning in a positive way."

"Her classroom environment is tremendous," Whitfield added. "Whenever I go into her classroom her students are always focused, always motivated always laughing while learning and that's what true teaching is all about."

Mrs. Smith said she plans to spend this money on something her students enjoy doing.

"They love to read so I may use some of the money to buy some new books for them," said Mrs. Smith.

Mrs. Smith is in her second year of teaching, and says she's meant to be in the classroom.

"I knew where this is where God led me. This is what I need to do and every day I come to school and I am excited to do what I do," Smith said.

