Morgan County jury finds woman guilty of murdering her mother

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A jury today found Kristina Huber guilty of murder.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 3.

Huber faced was charged with murder in the shooting death of her mother, Melissa Ann Huber. The shooting happened in January 2014 at the family’s home on Northeast Road home in Somerville.

Kristina Huber faces a prison sentence of at least 20 years and up to 99 years or life.