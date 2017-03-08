Mattress Max is open for business after arson, owner plans to rebuild at original location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - About a month ago, Mattress Max off Jordan Lane caught fire and destroyed the business, leaving it a total loss. Days later, Huntsville Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire that burned the business to the ground, was arson.

In the weeks to follow, Mattress Max owner, Bob Lanier, decided to take matters into his own hands. The business is still open, in the same exact location.

The outside might look a little different, the office may be a little smaller, but one thing is still the same. "Just trying to get back in business," said Lanier.

The long-time business has been in Huntsville for over 20 years. After the arson, Lanier says he had to do something. "We got a trailer, we got a warehouse--set up a few samples in the trailer," said Lanier.

It took him a few weeks to get things in order and to build the handicap ramp to code. "Get the phones hooked up, get the credit cards hooked up, just takes a little time to get everything done," said Lanier.

Almost a month later, Mattress Max is open for business, with plans for a new building.

"We're talking with a couple of architects, seeing what it will cost, how long it will take. And hopefully, we'll be back right here in this same location," said Lanier. "If not, we'll be somewhere in Huntsville. I'm not going anywhere so we'll be here somewhere."