Malta’s famous Azure Window rock formation collapses

(CNN) — An iconic, natural arch featured in films and television series including “Clash of the Titans,” “The Odyssey,” and “Game of Thrones,” has collapsed.

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced the arch’s collapse on Twitter on Tuesday, saying “I have just been informed that the beautiful Tieqa tad-Dwerja in #Gozo has collapsed. Updates soon.”

I have just been informed that the beautiful Tieqa tad-Dwejra in #Gozo has collapsed. Updates soon. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

Known as the Azure Window, the limestone arch stood on Malta’s Gozo island and served as a picture frame for photographers wanting to capture the sunset over the waters of the Mediterranean. It was “easily the most photographed vista of the islands,” according to visitmalta.com.

The site from where one could admire it-Tieqa tad-Dwejra. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/S4XV6MyKRu — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

Steps had been taken by the government to preserve the arch, and visitors had been prohibited from climbing on the arch or swimming beneath it.

According to Muscat, however, the landmark was always expected to be “hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion.”

Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

“That sad day arrived,” Muscat tweeted.

He later tweeted a picture of the site without the arch, “#Dwejra #AzureWindow site today. Picture by @Armed_Forces_MT.”