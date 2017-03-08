Madison County Commission helps to prepare for Bicentennial celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Commission is committed to the upkeep of Constitution Village. The history there will play a big part in Alabama's big birthday, which isn't too far away.

In honor of Alabama's bicentennial, Alabama is taking three years to celebrate the people, places, and events that make the state unique. It starts this month.

"We're approaching our bicentennial, there's a lot of excitement there. This is where it started, right here in Madison County," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

The Madison County Commission is preparing for the celebrations by continuing to help with the upkeep of Huntsville's Constitution Village.

"We're excited to look back at over 200 years, and what Alabama has occurred. What we're doing is being sure our Constitution Hall Village is maintained at a high level," he explained.

Strong said the bicentennial events are a collaborative effort that he's excited for Madison County to take part in.

"It's going to be huge. I think it's going to be something that will exemplify Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County of what we have played the role of making Alabama what it is today," he said.

The official launch of the bicentennial celebrations are on May 5th in Mobile, and the celebrations are set to end in Huntsville.