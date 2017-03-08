Large power outage takes down some Madison traffic lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A large power outage may affect your drive home from work Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Police sent out an alert stating a large power outage had taken down numerous traffic lights along the Highway 72 corridor.

Police ask that drivers avoid this area if possible.

A member of the WHNT News 19 team reported the traffic light was not working at the intersection of Jeff Road and Black Bottom Road.

All traffic lights not working should be treated as four-way stops.

Madison and Huntsville Police are aware of the power outage and ask that drivers not call 911 to report the issue.

This is a breaking news story. WHNT News 19 is working to learn more and will update this story as we learn more.