James I. Dawson Elementary Kindergarten Kidcam!

It’s almost Spring Break, and the weather isn’t helping the Spring Fever that much these days! It was a fantastic day outside when I arrived at James I. Dawson Elementary in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon, and the smiles of these Kindergarteners made it even better!

We talked about the seasons and how March in particular can bring a little bit of everything including snow (big cheers) and severe storms (not so many cheers). We also talked about how it's important not to panic in bad weather. I think they'll be ready for the next wave of storms!

I also read two books: 'Bear Snores On' and 'Underpants Thunderpants' If you've never read either of those two, they're perfect for this age group: lots of fun to read and lots of laughs from the children!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.