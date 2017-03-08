Huntsville’s Morris Elementary School honored as a “CLAS Banner School”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today, Morris Elementary School was honored at a special luncheon in Prattville. It earned the designation of a 2016-17 CLAS Banner School, presented by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

CLAS presents special banners every year to spotlight programs or schools that serve as outstanding models for others in the state. Morris Elementary is one of only 10 schools in the state to receive the recognition this year. This year, 153 schools or programs were nominated for recognition. Huntsville City Schools’ Interim Superintendent Tom Drake nominated Morris Elementary.

Principal Patricia Boyd and Dr. Marie Schouten were thrilled to accept the award on the school’s behalf.

“Success breeds success, and I’m hoping this will take us to the next level,” said Boyd. “We’re always trying to excel in anything we do and always get to the next level of excellence. So, I’m just hoping this will encourage them — when they see the banner, they’ll say ‘hey, we made this benchmark and now let’s go on to the next level of excellence.'”

The CLAS Banner School Award originated in 2001 as a way to identify, recognize, and publicize exemplary school programs in Alabama. The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools was founded in 1969 to provide targeted professional development and support for Alabama’s public school administrators, and now serves 10 affiliates representing each type of public school and school system leader.

“This year’s winners provide an exceptional example of a school’s significant impact in furthering the cause of public education and the interests of the students they serve,” said L. Earl Franks, Ed.D., CAE, the executive director of CLAS. “Additionally, it shows how Morris Elementary School has gone above and beyond its organizational mission to make Huntsville a better place to live and educate Alabama’s and America’s future generations.”