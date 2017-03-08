Huntsville Police, Fire respond to shooting death, fire at home north Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police and Fire are on East Tucker Drive in Huntsville. It's just southwest of the intersection of Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike.

Police have confirmed they found a person inside the home who had been shot to death. Officers found the body based on a tip from a man they arrested several blocks away.

That man called police around 5:30 this morning threatening to harm himself or officers. It took officers roughly 15 minutes to get the man to turn himself in.

He told police he had shot and killed someone on East Tucker Drive and that he had set the home on fire.

Officers arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They also found a male victim with one gunshot wound. He was dead.

Huntsville Police investigators do feel as though they have the person responsible for the shooting in custody.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has at least five units on the scene.