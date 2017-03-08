House on fire in neighborhood near Drake Ave. & Whitesburg Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A two-story house on Greymont Drive is on fire. This is just near the intersection of Drake Avenue and Whitesburg Drive.

It’s in the 3300 block of Greymont, near Quincy Drive.

The Huntsville Fire Department has several trucks at the home. Firefighters were called about 9:30 a.m. The fire and smoke are too heavy, though, and firefighters are evacuating the house because the fire is too dangerous to fight.

