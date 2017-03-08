× House committee votes to have special counsel resume investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley

Montgomery, Ala. – The House Judiciary Committee today unanimously approved its special counsel to resume his investigation into possible impeachable actions by Governor Robert Bentley.

On Tuesday, a similar vote by the committee failed on a 6-6 tie vote.

“There was some confusion among members who voted against the motion Tuesday,” said Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, and chairman of the Judiciary Committee. “With today’s vote, we’re instructing special counsel to move forward with the probe.”

Specifically, the committee told Special Counsel Jack Sharman to “resume his activities and investigation and to coordinate as much as practical and possible with any other related investigations and proceedings so that we will stand better ready to move forward with public hearings when appropriate.”

The committee and Sharman paused the investigation last November at the request of then Attorney General Luther Strange. Although Strange gave no reason for requesting the pause, it was thought his office was also investigating the governor.

Jones said no date has been set for the Judiciary Committee to meet again on the Articles of Impeachment.