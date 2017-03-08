× Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro cuts 26 positions due to funding

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Dr. Lonnie Albin, Chief Executive Officer of Highlands Medical Center, sent out a statement on Wednesday on the release of 26 positions across all departments at the center. There are also six current vacancies that will not be filled as well.

This decision was made due to “several factors involving declining reimbursement from payers and reduced patient admission.”

Since the State of Alabama didn’t expand Medicaid, it eliminated coverage options.

“In order to continue to provide care for patients in Jackson County, maintain and improve hospital facilities, stay on track with the latest healthcare technologies, and sustain compliance and regulatory requirements, these cut have to be made,” said Dr. Albin.

This decision was made based on current circumstances, and the decrease in staff will have no impact on patients. None of the center’s services have changed.