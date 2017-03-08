Gov. Bentley undergoes medical procedure; spokesperson says he’s expected to return to work soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Robert Bentley underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning, WHNT News 19 has confirmed.

Gov. Bentley’s Communications Director released this statement:

“This morning, Governor Bentley briefly underwent a common, routine procedure for atrial fibrillation. Governor Bentley is feeling well and there are no serious medical concerns. The Governor is expected to return to work right away and he is continuing to work on key legislation such as the Alabama Prison Transformation Initiative. He looks forward to continuing his work with other governors on the Repeal and Replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and working hard for the people of our state. “