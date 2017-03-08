Garrison Commander: Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 relocation almost finished

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Three years ago, WHNT News 19 reported Redstone Arsenal’s most popular gate, Gate 9, would be moving. Crews are pushing it back 3/4 of a mile to gain more traffic queuing space.

Wednesday, Col. Tom Holliday, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, said that project is nearly finished.

Update to the new Gate 9 project tonight on @whnt pic.twitter.com/Ywyk03mKrA — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 8, 2017

Above is a photo of the new gate, which is mostly constructed. Crews continue to work on a traffic light to eventually handle drivers at the Goss Road intersection.

Col. Holliday said the relocation should be complete by the first weekend in July.

But it might come with a traffic headache.

“We will have to shut the entire road down for the 4th of July weekend,” Holliday reluctantly explained. “We understand this is going to create some problems, specifically on the 3rd of July, which is a work day.”

But Holliday said closing the road to Gate 9 would be necessary to reopen it, at its new home. He said the other gates will be manned to full capacity, and Gate 9 will be closed on that day so drivers will need to use the alternate gates.

“That’s our final move where we are taking those last pieces out of the old gate and moving them to the new gate,” he said. “We can’t do that with traffic moving through both of the gates at the same time.”

There is one more hangup to know about once the new gate opens: the old gate will still be there for a while. Holliday said they’re still working on securing funding to demolish it.

“It will put a slowdown as you come up to the gate,” said Col. Holliday. “You’ll go through one –what used to be– old gate, and move into the second gate, or the real gate.”

But he believes all the headaches will be worth it.

“We do believe that the new gate will be beneficial,” he explained.

Holliday notes the new gate will not mean more lanes, but it will mean more space.

“We should not have people backed all the way into high-speed traffic patterns, which is unsafe,” he said.