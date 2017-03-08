From ‘Spring Fever’ to ‘Winter Wishing:’ snow may not be far away this weekend

This kind of weather gives a lot of us Spring Fever! We’ve gotten close to 70ºF Wednesday afternoon. Look for a high in the low-70s Thursday afternoon (after a chilly morning) with a sunny sky, but an unsettled pattern sets in for Friday and the weekend bringing rain, thunderstorms, and even a chance of some snowflakes before all is said and done.

Did someone say ‘snow?’ The 24th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’93 is this weekend.

There’s no comparison between that storm and the chance of snowflakes this weekend, but it does show how topsy-turvy the weather can be this time of year.

There are two critical parts to understanding this forecast: timing of several rounds of rain and storms and the chance of a little snow.

Let’s start with the timeline.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible from about 11 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. Expect some locally-heavy storms with frequent lightning, soaking downpours, and the strongest storms could produce some small hail. ‘Severe’ weather is not expected, but some of the storms early Friday could certainly rattle you out of the bed. Expect as little as a tenth to as much as a half-inch of rain before mid-morning Friday. Then it dries out for a little while.

Friday afternoon and evening look dry (and pleasant for that matter); expect a high in the mid-60s with some afternoon sunshine. It’s dry through Saturday morning, but clouds increase quickly during the day. Rain and some thunderstorms are possible from around 5 PM Saturday to midnight. Locally-heavy downpours could provide as much as another 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall.

So what about the snow? The best chance of that is north of the Tennessee Valley; however, it’s a very, very close situation as it stands right now.

The most likely scenario is that the northern fringe of precipitation either mixes with some sleet and snow or changes over to some light snow as it tapers off. That could mean about an hour or two of light snow adding up to very little because of the warm ground; temperatures remain above freezing, so there’s no real chance of any travel problems around here.

What are the real odds this could happen? Not great, but not the worst we’ve ever seen for this time of year. The latest guidance from the European ensemble suggests a roughly 40-50% chance of accumulating snow near the Alabama/Tennessee line Saturday night into Sunday. That’s closer to 60-70% around the Nashville area:

The cold, wet mess ends early Sunday leaving us chilly and drier in the afternoon. Expect a high in the 40s with a stiff north wind.

Looking to more cold weather next week: We’ll see a quick temperature rebound on Monday (back in the 60s briefly after a morning freeze) before another punch of cold air moves in for the middle of the week. Some light showers may precede the front on Monday night, but the big story will be the colder air for Tuesday and Wednesday: highs in the 40s/50s, lows in the 20s/30s.

We expect several chances for freezes next week: Monday morning, Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

