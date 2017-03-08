Florida couple faces new charges in northwest Alabama related to child sex abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man and woman who used to live in north Alabama now face hundreds of additional charges of child abuse and sexual abuse. This, after they were arrested on a slew of similar charges last year in Cape Coral, Florida.

Wednesday, Florence Police announced they have arrested Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon on outstanding felony warrants stemming from an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. The Spurgeons were arrested in Florida in July of 2016, and at that time, Cape Coral Police contacted Florence Police to say they had information that led them to believe other abuse happened here.

Florence Police immediately began an investigation, bringing in the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The Spurgeons had 11 children in their care, or had adopted them.

The Spurgeons face new charges in Florence related to this extensive investigation.

Daniel W. Spurgeon:

2 Counts – Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12

115 Counts – Sexual Abuse 1st

122 Counts – Child Abuse

4 Counts – Sodomy 1st

4 Counts – Sexual Torture

3 Counts – Domestic Violence by Strangulation and/or Suffocation

6 Counts – Rape 1st

115 Counts – Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes

6 Counts – Incest

11 Counts – Human Trafficking 1st

Jenise R. Spurgeon:

100 Counts – Child Abuse

1 Count – Domestic Violence by Strangulation and/or Suffocation

11 Counts – Human Trafficking 1st

100 Counts – Endangering the Welfare of a Child

100 Counts – Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes

WHNT News 19 report from July 2016:

