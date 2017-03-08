× Florence seniors will soon have a place to call home

FLORENCE, Ala. – A permanent facility for senior citizens to gather in Florence is one step closer to becoming a reality.

City council members have voted to repurchase the old Florence Country Club property back from a Chinese investor.

Sitting on 155-acres in western Florence, the property has been in limbo for more than two years.

In 2014, the city sold the property to a Chinese investor to help facilitate a partnership with UNA. The partnership never developed and the city has been working for months to purchase the property back.

“We never knew for sure if there would be an opportunity to buy it back and when he said yes, we were all excited,” explained Florence mayor Steve Holt.

Mayor Holt said the investor agreed to sell the property back to the city for the original sales price, just over $2.1-million.

The city plans to use the money they set aside to build a senior center in a capital improvements bond.

“The building that’s there, to replace it would be probably $5 or $6-million,” stated Holt. “So we knew there would be something less than that if we had to build with the $2-million.”

Holt said the city will sit down with the seniors and prioritize long-term improvements to the center.

A closing date on the property has not been set at this time. The city of Florence originally purchased the country club in 2009.