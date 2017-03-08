Fire breaks out at residence on Huntsville Street, 3 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire on Huntsville Street, north of Oakwood Avenue and east of Washington Street.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed that two patients were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fire fighter also suffered from smoke inhalation and is being treated at the scene at this time.

There’s no word on what started the fire.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you the latest on-air, online and on our WHNT app when we learn more about the fire.