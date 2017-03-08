Challenger Sports to host British Soccer Camps during Spring Break week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

British Soccer Camp is one of the most popular soccer camps in the USA and Canada, with an innovative curriculum that develops skills, speed and confidence in children of all ages.

Camps start for kids as young as three.

The highly skilled coaches will help children develop not only skills but a love for the game.

There are two spring break camps at Dublin Park -- a half-day camp and a goalkeeper camp. Both are for ages 6 to 16 and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camps cost $90.

The camp at John Hunt Park is for mini-kickers, ages 3 to 6. It will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and costs $60.

For more information call (678) 540-1587.