AT&T experiences nation wide outage that is affecting emergency calls

(AP) – Various law enforcement and government agencies in states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

Counties are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency and can’t reach 911.

COLBERT COUNTY – (256)381-0911

CULLMAN COUNTY – (256)734-0342

DEKALB COUNTY – (256)845-3801

FRANKLIN COUNTY – (256)332-8820

JACKSON COUNTY – (256)574-3333

LAUDERDALE COUNTY – (256)760-6363

LAWRENCE COUNTY – (256)974-7911

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN – TBA

LIMESTONE COUNTY – (256)230-2620

MADISON COUNTY – (256)722-7134

MARSHALL COUNTY – (256)931-3911

MORGAN COUNTY – (256)350-4613