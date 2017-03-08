× Alabama AG condemns threats to Jewish Community Centers, including Levite Center in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Concerns are high about safety at Jewish Community Centers around the county, including Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center.

On Tuesday, the center received its fourth called-in bomb threat this year. Al.com reports the center held a town hall meeting the night before to help ease worries of many parents who have children in the pre-school program and in the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School. Executive Director Betzy Lynch said the Birmingham threat was again part of a pattern, with at least six other phone threats against Jewish Community Centers in North America.

Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall strongly condemned the threats and pledged his full support to the federal effort to bring those responsible to justice.

“In recent weeks, multiple bomb threats have been made against Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center and similar places of faith across the nation,” said Attorney General Marshall. “I join with all law-abiding Americans in expressing disgust at such cowardly threats and want to make it absolutely clear that my office, if called upon, will commit whatever resources and support our federal partners may require to apprehend and bring to justice those responsible. Laws have already been broken when these callers made terroristic threats and the guilty must be held to account.”

The entire U.S. Senate is calling on President Trump’s administration to take more aggressive steps to counter the growing number of anonymous bomb threats. All 100 senators signed a letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director James Comey and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The senators say these “cowardly acts aim to create an atmosphere of fear.” They say at least 98 incidents against community centers and schools in 33 states have been reported in the first two months of 2017 alone.