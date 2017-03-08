× AAMU students get free vehicle check up before spring break

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dozens of students from Alabama A&M University had their vehicle inspected on Wednesday.

Express Oil Change and Tire teamed up with the school to make sure students were clear to travel for spring break.

“You know, traveling over spring break people tend to have accidents and other car related issues,” said AAMU student Portia Hunt.

Employees topped off fluids, checked tire pressure, and did a quick transmission for the students.

Some thing students might not do otherwise.

“I’m in college and I don’t work very long hours. So, I don’t have much money to just go and get my car inspected. So, it was really great that they could afford this opportunity for me to come and do it for free,” said Hunt.

Hunt was able to get her car checked out in a matter of minutes. Convenience is a top priority for students who are juggling classes and exams.

“It’s really fast honestly. I was glad that I was in and out,” said Hunt.