What To Expect: Heavy Storms Move Through Today

The Storm Prediction Center has put the Tennessee Valley under a *marginal risk* for severe thunderstorms for late this morning through the early afternoon. There is a small sliver of west Alabama under a *slight risk*. What does this mean for us? Though showers are possible this morning, heavy storms develop from around 10am-11am in the Shoals. Those storms move south and east through Madison County from Noon-2pm. Expect heavy storms for Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain around 2pm-4pm this afternoon.

Any of these storms produce winds to 50 mph and locally heavy rain. Tornado threat is slim, though it’s not zero. Flash flooding is a concern as the main line moves through as well. We could see a quick inch of rain over a short amount of time today. Here is a look at the Storm Prediction Center Outlook for today.

The duration for this event is about six hours roughly from 10am-4pm this afternoon. This is forecast map for midday showing the cold front and heavy rain moving through. We look good tonight and Wednesday as high pressure takes over the region. Make sure you are prepared this severe weather season!