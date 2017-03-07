Sean White making progress, but still limited at practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala.(AL.com)- Auburn quarterback Sean White has taken a step forward in his rehab process this spring, but the redshirt junior still has a way to go in his return from a broken right forearm.

White was seen throwing with Auburn's quarterbacks during the open viewing period of Auburn's fourth practice of spring on Tuesday, but the 6-foot, 190-pounder has been able to do little else as Auburn remains cautious with his rehab.

"Sean's been great," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. "He's had some limited throwing on the side, kind of rehabbing and stuff, but he's dialed in."

