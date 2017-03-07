× Rock Steady Boxing Rocket City helps alleviate symptoms associated with Parkinson’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, usually, it’s a life filled with taking medication to help control the symptoms.

Although, there’s a new program in Huntsville designed to alleviate more than what the medication handles.

“We were devastated,” said fitness director Carolyn Rhodes. “Most people have symptoms for months and months and months and some, even years and they can’t figure out what they are — my husband did not.”

In February of 2016, Carolyn and Jim Rhodes found out Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“He went from totally normal and healthy and strong and working in the garden, to this tiny tremor that was so small I couldn’t even see it at first,” said Carolyn.

After discussions with Jim’s doctor’s, they found out about Rock Steady Boxing.

It’s a program specifically designed for people with Parkinson’s, a disease that currently has no cure.

“This is a very lonely disease and when you’re by yourself it just is more lonely,” said Jim.

Shortly after being diagnosed, Jim had fallen a dozen times in just under two months. They made the trip to Indianapolis to get certified and trained — then opened Rock Steady Boxing Rocket City.

“I think certainly the intensity and the exercise has made a significant difference, it’s saved my life to be honest with you,” said Jim. “But beyond that, is the people. Carolyn and the other coaches, and the volunteers are here out of the goodness of their heart to help us out.”

The volunteer-run program doesn’t promise to be a miracle, but for some, it’s doing some pretty miraculous things.

Rock Steady Boxing Rocket City has a Facebook Group. You can request to join.