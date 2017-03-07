Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the hit and run death of a 75-year-old Huntsville woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - WHNT News 19 obtained the crash report from a deadly hit and run crash that happened at Edgewater Drive on February 19.

The report says Erica Nail was driving on Edgewater Drive, approaching Spinnaker Drive, where she lives, and struck 75-year-old Carol Ann Arey from behind.

The report says Arey was in the roadway and may have failed to yield the right of way when she was struck. Arey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report then says Nail fled the scene.

The report shows that police believe Erica Nail was speeding at the time of the crash, going 35 mph in the 25 mph zone, and was possibly drunk. Nail was arrested for driving under the influence on two other occasions since 2013, according to the Madison County jail log.

To date, Nail has only been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but a warrant was obtained, and Nail’s blood was taken to test for alcohol. Madison Police tell WHNT News 19 the test results could mean more charges. No word yet on when the results will be ready.

Nail is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.