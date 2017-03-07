× PETA protests in wake of avian flu outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Thousands of chickens will be euthanized after avian flu took over a chicken farm in Lincoln County, Tennessee. “Meat today comes from factory farms were animals live in terrible, cramped conditions. They’re really just breeding grounds for pathogens like this,” said Tricia Lebkucher, PETA Organizer.

Wearing their hazmat suits, these PETA volunteers had a powerful message. “Meat is a biohazard, go vegan.”

These volunteers are all local vegans from the Fayetteville, Tennessee area. “As a native Tennessean, it really saddens me that our community has these types of issues that could so easily be prevented by switching to a plant-based vegan diet,” said Lebkucher.

Something Lebkucher has done for five years. “I’ve been a lot healthier, I’ve lost weight and it’s really the best thing you can do for your health, our planet and especially for the billions of animals that are slaughtered needlessly each year for food,” said Lebkucher. “We hope people will see our message and help prevent the spread of diseases like bird flu simply by avoiding meat like the plague.”

To learn more about PETA or how you can become vegan, visit their website at http://www.peta.org/