Partnership between the State, Marshall Co., and two cities forged a roughly one million dollar paving project

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — In a partnership between the State, Marshall County, and two cities, nine roads will be paved around Albertville and Boaz in a roughly one million dollar project. Some of those roads haven’t been paved in decades.

“The highway director, John Cooper, and the Governor, last fall, gave us $500,000 match money for District 26, which is Kerry Rich’s district,” Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson says that includes three Commission districts and the cities of Albertville and Boaz. “We’ve got nine paving projects that we’re very excited about getting started on,” Hutcheson said.

He adds the paperwork is approved and the cities and Commissioners are on board.

“It’s nine different roads. Beulah Road is the largest one, which is in Albertville, the county, and Boaz, and then we’ve got eight separate roads besides Beulah Road,” Hutcheson said.

The roads included in the project were not covered by ATRIP. Paving is expensive and funding is limited, so Hutcheson said this project is big for the county. “It’s a 50/50 match. It’s a one million dollar project,” Hutcheson added, “This is kind of unusual, because we have two cities and three commission districts. We’re very excited that we’ve got that many people working together.”

Hutcheson said the project will start within the next two months.

List of county and city roads included in the project:

Beulah Road – US Highway 431 to AL Highway 168

McVille Road – Beulah Road to Boaz city limits near Henderson Avenue E

Brashers Chapel Road – Wyeth Mtn. Road to Rose Road

Wyeth Mountain Road – Brashers Chapel Road to Guntersville City limits

Whippoorwill Lane

Solitude Avenue – Nelson Road to Drum Creek

Buchanan Road – US Highway 431 to Solitude Avenue

Mt. Vernon Drive – Henderson Road to Slab Creek

South Broad Street and Henderson Road Boaz city limits to Albertille city limits