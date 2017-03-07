Morgan County Sheriff’s Rodeo accepting contestant applications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Al. - The Morgan County Rodeo Show is coming to Decatur on March 25th, and the organizers are looking for contestants for a special contest.

The event will feature rodeos, community appearances, and a pageant where one young lady will be crowned the rodeo queen.

Contestants in the pageant will showcase their sportsmanship and horse riding ability, acting as a liaison between the sport and the spectators.

Mary Ashley Rorscheib interviewed with Michelle Stark to discuss the rodeo and her title as rodeo queen for 2016.

Applications to participate in the pageant will be accepted through March 16th. The Queen Judging will take place at Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Decatur on March 25th. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and you need to register no later than 9:00 a.m.

If you need more information, you can find it on morgancoso.com. You can also reach the organizers by e-mail at "mcsrqueen@gmail.com" or by phone at 256-560-6187 or 256-679-7545. You do not need to be a resident of Morgan County or Alabama to register.