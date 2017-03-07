× Madison County Metro Jail donates used inmates blankets to local animal shelters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lots of cats and dogs will sleep better now after a donation from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s going to be some animals that are going to stay warm because of our blankets,” said Lt. Christopher Love.

Those with the Madison County Metro Jail decided to donate around 230 used blankets.

“We have roughly 800 to 900 inmates,” Lt. Love said. “We have our own laundry facility so we repair our own stuff; these are just old blankets we don’t really need.”

Officer Kim Brooks found a second life for the blankets at Huntsville Animal Services and the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

“They do have a couple of places on them where it’s torn and we just can’t repair them anymore,” Brooks said about the blankets.

Officer Brooks and Lieutenant Love say these donations are just one way those with the jail try to give back.

“We try to reach out to the communities whether it’s dealing with social services, aid,” Lt. Love said. “We have people come in, we have classes on criminal justice, corrections.”