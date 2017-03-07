Madison City School Board votes to move 6th graders to Middle Schools

MADISON, Ala.-The Madison City School Board has voted unanimously to move 6th graders to middle schools beginning with the 2018/2019 school year. The vote came around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
In February new superintendent Robby Parker proposed a plan to deal with the growing student population. At the time he said the district was growing by about 250 kids a year.
