Madison City School Board votes to move 6th graders to Middle Schools

Posted 5:38 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45PM, March 7, 2017

MADISON, Ala.-The Madison City School Board has voted unanimously to move 6th graders to middle schools beginning with the 2018/2019 school year.  The vote came around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

In February new superintendent Robby Parker proposed a plan to deal with the growing student population.  At the time he said the district was growing by about 250 kids a year.

 

 

