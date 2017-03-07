Madison City School Board votes to move 6th graders to Middle Schools

MADISON, Ala.-The Madison City School Board has voted unanimously to move 6th graders to middle schools beginning with the 2018/2019 school year. The vote came around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Madison City School Board votes unanimously to move 6th graders to Middle Schools in the 18/19 school year pic.twitter.com/K43cY2pvAT — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) March 7, 2017

Madison City SB is now discussing whether or not they should obtain an architect for renovation and classroom additions at Liberty Middle — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) March 7, 2017

BREAKING: Madison City SB approves obtaining an architect to review renovations at Liberty and Discovery Middle to make room for 6th graders pic.twitter.com/k0WCH19cd3 — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) March 7, 2017

In February new superintendent Robby Parker proposed a plan to deal with the growing student population. At the time he said the district was growing by about 250 kids a year.

WHNT News 19 has a crew at tonight’s Madison City School Board meeting. We will have updates on air as well as on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 Mobile App.